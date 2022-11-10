When is Team India's next match: Date, Time & Opposition

Team India suffered one of the most embarrassing losses in T20 World Cup history earlier on Thursday at the Adelaide Oval. Playing against England in the semifinals, the Men in Blue failed to take a single wicket while defending a target of 169 runs.

England won the toss and opted to field first. A top-quality performance from the English spinners helped them restrict India to 168/6 in their 20 overs. India would have finished with a total of around 150 had Hardik Pandya not fired on all cylinders in the slog overs. Pandya scored 63 runs off just 33 balls before getting hit wicket on the last ball.

Chasing 169 for a win, England attacked the Indian bowlers from the first over itself. Jos Buttler and Alex Hales stitched up the best opening stand in T20 World Cup history to guide their team to a 10-wicket win. England reached 170/0 in 16 overs and won the game quite comfortably.

Team India's next match is against New Zealand

India v Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup (Image: Getty)

India will travel to New Zealand soon for a three-match T20I series and a three-match ODI series. The ODIs will be a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

Hardik Pandya will lead the team in the three-match T20I series. Captain Rohit Sharma, vice-captain KL Rahul and star batter Virat Kohli have been rested for the New Zealand tour. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the ODI squad in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series.

Here is the full schedule of India's next series and tour:

India vs. New Zealand 2022 Schedule (Match Timing in IST)

1st T20I: November 18, 12:00 pm, Wellington.

2nd T20I: November 20, 12:00 pm, Mount Maunganui.

3rd T20I: November 22, 12:00 pm, Napier.

1st ODI: November 25, 7:00 am, Auckland.

2nd ODI: November 27, 7:00 am, Hamliton.

3rd ODI: November 30, 7:00 am, Christchurch.

