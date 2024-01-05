When is Team India's next match: Date, Time & Opposition

Team India beat South Africa by seven wickets at Newlands in Cape Town in the second Test of the two-match series on Thursday, January 4. In the shortest Test match in history that lasted all of 642 balls, bowlers from both sides dominated proceedings. In the end, though, India emerged victorious to register their first Test win in Cape Town, also becoming the first Asian side to register a Test triumph at the venue.

South Africa won the toss and decided to bat first in the Test match. However, the move backfired very badly as the Proteas' batting outfit was knocked over for a paltry 55 in 23.2 overs.

At 153/4, the visitors were well placed to get a significant first-innings lead. However, they collapsed sensationally and lost six wickets for 0 runs in 11 balls to be bowled out for 153. Despite the unexpected turn of events, they still had a handy lead of 98 runs.

While Mohammed Siraj registered career-best Test figures of 6/15 in the first innings, Jasprit Bumrah claimed 6/61 in the second innings as South Africa were bowled out for 176 in 36.5 overs.

Set a target of 79 runs, India got home in 12 overs to level the two-match Test series 1-1.

India’s next match will be a T20I against Afghanistan

With the South African tour coming to an end, Team India’s next challenge will be a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan at home. The Men in Blue will play the first match of the series at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on January 11.

The next two T20Is of the series will be held at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore (January 14) and the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru (January 17) respectively. All three T20Is of the series will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

It will be interesting to see who captains the Men in Blue in the series as all-rounder Hardik Pandya is yet to recover from his ankle injury.

Suryakumar Yadav, who has led Team India in their last two T20I assignments, has also been ruled out after twisting his ankle during the series in South Africa. There are reports that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are keen to play in the 2024 T20 World Cup, so it remains to be seen whether they are handed a comeback in the format against Afghanistan.

After the T20Is versus Afghanistan, India will host England for five Tests from January 25 to March 11.

