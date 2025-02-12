When is Team India's next match? Date, Time, & Opposition

Team India thumped England by 142 runs in the third and final ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12. With the emphatic triumph, the hosts completed a 3-0 whitewash against the Englishmen.

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss for the third time in a row. This time, he decided to insert India into bat. The move, however, backfired as the hosts put up an imposing total of 356 on the board. Shubman Gill (112 off 102) led the charge, while Shreyas Iyer (78 off 64), Virat Kohli (52 off 55) and KL Rahul (40 off 29) made crucial contributions.

In the chase, England were bowled out for 214 in 34.2 overs. Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya all picked up two wickets each. For England, each of the top five batters got into double figures, but none of them converted their starts into big scores.

Having hammered England 3-0, India will now head into Champions Trophy 2025 high on confidence. The Men in Blue will begin their campaign in the ICC event with a match against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20. The game will begin at 2:30 PM IST and 1:00 PM local time. In India, the live telecast of the match will be available on Star Sports, while the live streaming will be on Disney+ Hotstar app.

India have been placed in Group A for Champions Trophy 2025 along with Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh. After the match against Bangladesh, India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the marquee clash of the ICC event in Dubai on February 23. Their third and final group match will be against New Zealand in Dubai on March 2.

The Men in Blue have won the Champions Trophy twice. They were joint-winners along with Sri Lanka in 2002. They lifted the title under MS Dhoni in 2013, beating England in the final. Team India also finished runners-up in 2000 and 2017, going down to New Zealand and Pakistan respectively in the final.

