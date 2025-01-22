When is Team India's next match? Date, Time, & Opposition

Team India beat England by seven wickets at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, January 22 in the first T20I of the five-match series. With the thumping victory, achieved with 43 balls to spare, the Men in Blue took a 1-0 lead in the series. Bowling first, the hosts knocked over the Englishmen for 132 in 20 overs and then raced past the total in 12.5 overs.

Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh (2-17) got the early breakthroughs for India, dismissing Phil Salt (0) and Ben Duckett (4). With the two scalps, Arshdeep also became the Men in Blue's leading wicket-taker in T20Is, going past Yuzvendra Chahal (96). Leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy (3-23) had another great match, while Axar Patel (2-22) and Hardik Pandya (2-42) also chipped in.

Chasing 133, Sanju Samson (26 off 20) got the hosts off to a brisk start. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav perished without scoring to Jofra Archer, but Abhishek Sharma clobbered 79 off 34 balls as India cruised to victory. The left-handed opening batter slammed five fours and as many as eight sixes.

India vs England 2025 2nd T20I: Venue and IST timings

The second T20I of the India vs England five-match series will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, January 25. The game will begin at 7:00 PM IST, while the toss will be held at 6:30 PM IST.

In India, the live telecast of the match can be watched on Star Sports network channels, while the live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website.

The Men in Blue have so far featured in two T20Is at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai. They have won one and lost the other game. New Zealand beat India by just one run in a T20I played in September 2012. Batting first, the Kiwis put up 167-5 on the board in their 20 overs as Brendon McCullum slammed 91 off 55. India replied with 166-4 despite Virat Kohli's 70 off 41.

The hosts beat West Indies by six wickets in Chepauk in their previous T20I at the venue in November 2018. Shikhar Dhawan starred with 92 off 62, while Rishabh Pant contributed 58 off 38 as India chased down 182 in off the last ball.

