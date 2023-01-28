When is Team India's next match: Date, Time, Opposition and Venue

Team India started their T20I series against New Zealand with a 21-run defeat at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday (January 27). The Blackcaps took good advantage of the spin-friendly conditions and secured a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The two teams will now head to Lucknow to compete in the second T20I of the series at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Team India's next match against New Zealand will take place on Sunday (January 29) at 7:00 PM IST.

Team India captain Hardik Pandya was a little surprised with the pitch conditions at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. Speaking at the post-match presentation after the Men in Blue's 21-run loss, Hardik said:

"No one even thought the wicket would play like that, New Zealand clearly played better cricket and they are the deserved winners. The ball was turning more with the new ball than the old one, caught by surprise by the bounce and turn."

The Indian skipper concluded by saying that his team consisted of many young players and they will learn from the mistakes they committed in the first T20I.

At what time will Team India's next match start?

As mentioned above, India's next match is against New Zealand on January 29, and it will begin at 7:00 PM IST. As per Wellington's time zone (GMT +13), the second T20I between India and New Zealand will begin at 2:30 AM on January 30.

New Zealand will be keen to complete a series win when they lock horns with India in Lucknow. The Blackcaps failed to win a single match in their last three bilateral T20I series against the Men in Blue, but they have started the 2023 series on a winning note.

India are yet to lose a T20I in Lucknow. It will be interesting to see if they can continue their winning streak.

