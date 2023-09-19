"When a team win or lose, the contribution of a coach is marginal" - Sanjay Manjrekar on fans targeting Rahul Dravid

Sanjay Manjrekar believes that Team India head coach Rahul Dravid doesn't deserve criticism whenever the Men in Blue perform underwhelmingly.

He opined that the role of a cricket coach is significantly different from that of a football coach. The cricketer-turned-commentator further noted that the chairman of selectors has more power than Dravid.

The 58-year-old claimed that a cricket coach doesn't have a very big role in the team winning or losing. Speaking on sports journalist Vimal Kumar's YouTube channel, Sanjay Manjrekar explained:

"People often confuse a cricket coach with a football coach. In cricket, a coach doesn't have enough power. Even when the team was picked. Rahul Dravid was not part of the meeting. When a team wins or loses, the contribution of a coach is marginal. Rohit Sharma is very experienced, and there are a few others in the team as well. So, it is a combined effort. I believe that the chairman of selectors has more power than the coach."

Notably, Rahul Dravid has been subjected to a lot of criticism, especially for his chopping and changing approach.

"The pressure is also a lot higher" - Sanjay Manjrekar on India playing the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at home

Sanjay Manjrekar also spoke about how Team India will have to deal with added pressure as they are the hosts for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

He suggested that with India playing at home, the expectations will be very high. Manjrekar furthet added that MS Dhoni deserved a lot of credit for leading the Men in Blue to a World Cup win in 2011 on Indian soil.

"There were a lot of expectations in 2011 as well. It was different in 1983, as there wasn't the added pressure of expectations. India were expected to win the World Cup in 2011. I consider this a significant achievement for MS Dhoni, as he was able to deliver amid all the expectations. Yes, there is a home advantage, but the pressure is also a lot higher," Manjrekar added.

Manjrekar emphasised that India's biggest test will be during the knockout matches, as qualifying for the semi-finals won't be a big achievement. He elaborated:

"Qualifying for the semi-finals is not a big enough goal for Indian cricket now. It is about performing in the knockout matches. India have players who can perform on the big stage. After the MS Dhoni-led side's World Cup win, every captain had the responsibility to win world titles just like they win bilaterals."

Ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023, India will host Australia for a three-match ODI series. The opening contest will take place at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on September 22.