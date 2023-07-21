When was Virat Kohli’s last overseas hundred in Test cricket?

Virat Kohli starred with the bat for Team India in their first innings of the ongoing second Test against the West Indies at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, on Day 2 (Friday, July 21).

The right-handed batter smashed a boundary to reach his 29th Test ton, 15th century away from home.

The former Indian captain finished with 121 runs off 206 balls, including 11 boundaries, before being run out by Alzarri Joseph. It was Kohli’s third Ton against the West Indies, his second away from home.

FanCode @FanCode



Just @imVkohli things!

.

#INDvWIonFanCode #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/5j5td33iO2 Ending a 5-year wait in his 500th Int'l Game with aJust @imVkohli things!

With his hundred, Virat Kohli also ended his four-plus-year wait to score his overseas ton.

He scored his last away Test ton against Australia in Perth on December 14, 2018. The Delhi batter had scored 123 off 257 balls in the first inning. India, though, lost the game by 146 runs.

Yashvi. @BreatheKohli

4 years of " Let the bat do the talking "

pic.twitter.com/Um2BbnyEGR On this day in 2018 , Kohli played his iconic 123 Perth knock after we lost early wickets .4 years of " Let the bat do the talking "

Virat Kohli has, so far, scored 15 away Test tons: Australia (6), England (2), New Zealand (1), South Africa, Sri Lanka, and West Indies (2 each).

The senior batter, who scored 76 runs in the first game, also reached 1,000 runs against WI in Tests by completing 102 runs. He has already amassed over 1,000 runs against Australia (2042), England (1991), and South Africa (1236).

Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record in his 500th Test

With his century, Virat Kohli also eclipsed legend Sachin Tendulkar by smashing his 76th international ton in his 500th game for Team India.

He also became the first batter to slam a ton in the landmark game. Kohli, though, still needs 24 more tons to reach Tendulkar's record of most tons (100 centuries) in internationals.

Sarang Bhalerao @bhaleraosarang



76 Virat Kohli

75 Sachin Tendulkar

68 Ricky Ponting

60 Jacques Kallis



#WIvIND Most tons in first 500 international games76 Virat Kohli75 Sachin Tendulkar68 Ricky Ponting60 Jacques Kallis

It’s worth noting that Kohli has also leapfrogged Jacques Kallis (25534) to take a spot among the top five run-getters in international cricket while representing the country.

He is now only behind Mahela Jayawardena (25957), Ricky Ponting (27483), Kumar Sangakkara (28016), and Sachin Tendulkar (34357).

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh



•Sachin Tendulkar - 34357

•Kumar Sangakkara - 28016

•Ricky Ponting - 27483

•Mahela Jayawardene - 25957

•Virat Kohli - 25535*



The King is here to rule!! Most runs in International cricket:•Sachin Tendulkar - 34357•Kumar Sangakkara - 28016•Ricky Ponting - 27483•Mahela Jayawardene - 25957•Virat Kohli - 25535*The King is here to rule!! pic.twitter.com/JTC0IIOvnd

As far as the match is concerned, India were 341/5 in their first innings, with Ishan Kishan (0*) and Ravindra Jadeja (54*) at the crease.

Click here to follow IND vs WI live score updates.