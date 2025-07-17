"When Virat Kohli says it is, that's great PR" - Former captain's massive statement on Test cricket amid ENG vs IND 2025 series

Former England captain David Gower believes prominent cricketers like Virat Kohli standing up for Test cricket will be crucial for the format's sustainability. Despite his incredible white-ball numbers, the 36-year-old often spoke in support of the red-ball format and its relevance at the highest level.

Ad

Kohli retired from Tests after a disappointing 2024/25 season ahead of the ongoing India-England series. He finished as India's fourth all-time leading run-scorer and centurion in Tests with over 9,000 runs and 30 centuries.

The maverick cricketer was also India's most successful Test captain, with the side winning 40 out of 68 games under him.

Talking about Test cricket's survival in the future in an interview with Sportstar, Gower said:

"I still believe Test cricket is the highest form of the game by some distance. When Virat Kohli says it is, that’s great PR — because 1.4 billion people hear him. But we need more people speaking up for it."

Ad

Trending

Gower also pointed to the ongoing India-England Test series as evidence for the long format's value in the sport.

"This entire series has had moments that have reminded everyone what five-day cricket can offer. For those lucky enough to be at the ground, it’s a real event — something you feel. That isn’t something you get with formats where you pop in for a couple of hours and leave with a result," said Gower.

Ad

The first three Tests of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England have gone down to the wire, with final-day finishes. After the two teams split the opening two Tests, the Lord's encounter remained nip and tuck until the final session on Day 5 before England pulled off a 22-run victory.

"The World Test Championship is inevitably flawed" - David Gower

Expand Tweet

Ad

David Gower believes the World Test Championship (WTC) is a flawed system despite its attempt to enhance and add context to the long format. The tournament, introduced in 2019, is played over a two-year cycle, with the top two teams qualifying for the grand finale.

Recently, South Africa defeated Australia in the WTC 2025 final at Lord's to win only their second ICC silverware. New Zealand and Australia are the other WTC winners in 2021 and 2023.

Ad

"The World Test Championship is inevitably flawed — whether it’s the percentage system or the points lost for slow over-rates. It’s a brave attempt to address the issue, but clearly not enough. The real problem is that it’s not an even contest. Not all top sides play each other, and everything depends on where, how, and who you play. No amount of maths can fix that imbalance," said Gower (via the aforementioned source).

Ad

He concluded:

"That said, it does add context — especially for the teams in the top four pushing for a final spot. But if you’re sitting at number nine, frankly, no one gives a flying fox what happens."

Team India has qualified for the WTC final twice in 2021 and 2023, but came second best on both occasions. Meanwhile, England has yet to qualify for a WTC final in the three previous cycles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news