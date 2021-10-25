When Virender Sehwag asked Inzamam-ul-Haq to move the long-on fielder and then hit a 6 over long-on

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag recently narrated an interesting anecdote from an India vs Pakistan Test that took place in Bengaluru 16 years ago.

During a Q and A session on his Facebook Watch show Virugiri Dot Com, Sehwag was asked by a fan to reveal the details of the incident where he made a request to Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq during a Test match between the arch-rivals.

Narrating the full story, Sehwag said:

"This was in Bangalore, when India was playing against Pakistan in 2005. In Bangalore, Pakistan had batted first and scored some 500 runs. Inzamam-ul-Haq scored a century and Younus Khan scored a double century. I was batting. I scored 201 in that match."

"When I was playing at about after scoring 100, the field was set too far back for me and Danish Kaneria was bowling on my legs to stop me from scoring runs," he continued. "Then I told Inzamam-ul-Haq, who was standing in the slips, 'Inzy bhai I feel like hitting a six. Call that long-on fielder forward.'"

Call the fielder forward for a ball, if I don't hit, send him back: Virender Sehwag told Inzamam-ul-Haq

Inzamam-ul-Haq then reluctantly called the long-on fielder inside without informing Danish Kaneria. The Pakistani leg-spinner then bowled a googly, which was smashed by Virender Sehwag for a maximum. Kaneria lost his cool as he did not know about the change in field.

"Then he said, 'No, no you are lying,' Sehwag continued. "So, I said to him, 'Call the fielder forward for a ball, if I don't hit, send him back.' So he, without informing Danish Kaneria, called the long-on fielder to mid-on and the remaining fielders were in same positions in the deep. See my luck. The same ball Danish Kaneria bowled a googly, and I hit it over long-on for a six and Danish got very angry on the captain."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

While Sehwag smashed a double hundred in that match, Pakistan eventually won the Test by 168 runs. Sehwag won the Man of the Series award for aggregating 544 runs in the three-Test series that ended 1-1.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee