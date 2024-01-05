"When he was walking back to the top of his run-up, you could see an urgency in his gait" - Irfan Pathan lauds Jasprit Bumrah's spell

Irfan Pathan has pointed out that Jasprit Bumrah's gait while returning to the top of his run-up showed his eagerness to pick up wickets on Day 2 of the second Test between India and South Africa.

Bumrah registered figures of 6-61 in 13.5 overs as India bowled out South Africa for 176 in their second innings in Cape Town on Thursday, January 4. Rohit Sharma and Co. then chased down the 79-run target with seven wickets to spare to draw level in the two-match series.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Pathan said about Bumrah's penetrative spell:

"When he was walking back to the top of his run-up, you could see an urgency in his gait. He wanted to pick up wickets. The intention was absolutely clear, that he didn't get a five-wicket haul and Siraj got it (in the first innings)."

The former India all-rounder highlighted that Bumrah showed a much-needed aggressive approach on the second morning:

"The areas in which he bowled, the length he changed, it happened because when you have the passion, you want to do everything which brings about a change, whether it is in the length or the walk while going back.

"We saw a fantastic aggressive Jasprit Bumrah, which was required as Markram was showing amazing aggression."

Aiden Markram smashed 106 off 103 and launched a brutal attack on the Indian bowlers after Keshav Maharaj's dismissal. However, Bumrah's early strikes ensured that the visitors didn't have to chase a challenging fourth-innings target.

"His passion for playing Test cricket makes him extremely special" - Irfan Pathan on Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has picked up 140 wickets in 32 Tests. (P/C: Getty)

Irfan Pathan reckons India are fortunate to have a lead bowler like Jasprit Bumrah, explaining:

"The Indian team is fortunate that they have a leader in bowling who brings a very awkward action and knows how to make the conditions immaterial. His passion for playing Test cricket makes him extremely special."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the unconventional pacer enjoys an exceptional Test record in South Africa:

"It seemed like he had come with the thought of bowling more outswingers. So we got to see wickets with outswing.

"The caught and bowled (Marco Jansen's dismissal) was also amazing. After Javagal Srinath, his record on South African pitches has been amazing. He is just behind him in the wicket-taking tally."

Bumrah has picked up 38 wickets at an excellent average of 20.76 in eight Tests in South Africa. Javagal Srinath accounted for 43 dismissals at a slightly higher average of 25.27 in as many Tests in the Rainbow Nation.

