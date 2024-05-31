Members of the Indian men's cricket team have begun their training for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, which will be played in the United States and the West Indies from June 1 to June 29. The Men in Blue cricketers, who were representing various franchises during the recently concluded Indian Premier League, arrived in New York in batches.

According to reports, India had a three-hour net session on Wednesday, May 28. Before that, the players underwent a running and conditioning session on Tuesday. All Indian cricketers part of the 15-member squad for the World Cup, except Virat Kohli, have arrived in New York. Kohli has already left for the US and will join his teammates soon.

Meanwhile, India will play only one warm-up match ahead of their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign. Rohit Sharma and co. will take on Bangladesh at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Saturday, June 1.

According to some media reports, Kohli is unlikely to be available for India's only warm-up clash ahead of the World Cup.

Will there be live telecast and live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 2024 T20 World Cup warm-up match?

Yes, while the other warm-up games are not being shown live, the India vs Bangladesh contest will be live telecast on Star Sports network channels. The match will begin at 8 p.m. IST, while the live coverage with start at 6 p.m. IST.

As per the Disney Star TV guide, the live telecast of the India vs Bangladesh 2024 T20 World Cup warm-up match can be seen on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Team India's schedule for the 2024 T20 World Cup

India have been placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Ireland, the United States and Canada. Below is Team India's schedule for the T20 World Cup 2024.

June 5 - India vs Ireland, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York (8 p.m. IST)

June 9 - India vs Pakistan, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York (8 p.m. IST)

June 12 - India vs USA, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York (8 p.m. IST)

June 15 - India vs Canada, Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida (8 p.m. IST)

