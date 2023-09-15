"When will you play him if you don't play him now?" - Aakash Chopra wants Suryakumar Yadav to play instead of Ishan Kishan vs Bangladesh

Aakash Chopra feels India need to play Suryakumar Yadav in their inconsequential Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash against Bangladesh.

The two sides will square off at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, September 15. The match is of only academic interest as India and Sri Lanka have already sealed their berths in the final to be played on Sunday at the same venue.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra urged the Men in Blue to play Shreyas Iyer instead of Virat Kohli and asked for Suryakumar's inclusion in the XI as well. He said:

"Can Suryakumar Yadav be played? I will say he should be played as well. Suryakumar Yadav should be played because when will you play him if you don't play him now? The fact is he hasn't yet cracked the ODI template. He hasn't been able to catch the pulse of ODI cricket."

The former Indian opener pointed out that Rohit Sharma and Co. will want all 15 members of their World Cup squad to be in good touch heading into the tournament. He elaborated:

"So if he hasn't been able to do that and you don't play him now also and in the three ODIs against Australia as well, when will you play him? Then you don't get prepared fully as you will say that your 14 are certain but you have taken the 15th on gut feeling, potential and promise."

Suryakumar has been included in India's provisional World Cup squad. He is the only player in that contingent yet to get a game in the ongoing Asia Cup.

"Play him in place of Ishan Kishan" - Aakash Chopra on how to accommodate Suryakumar Yadav in the XI

Ishan Kishan kept wickets for only a few overs in India's last two matches. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra wants Ishan Kishan to make way for Suryakumar Yadav. He stated:

"So I will say, you should play him, but your question will be in place of whom because Virat (assuming Shreyas plays in his place) has already sat out. So I will say play him in place of Ishan Kishan."

The reputed commentator explained why he would want Kishan and not KL Rahul to sit out:

"You will ask why Ishan Kishan and not KL Rahul. It is because I believe the Indian team is not at all looking at Ishan Kishan as the frontline keeper as KL Rahul is keeping when he is playing. If Ishan Kishan had worn the wicketkeeping gloves, I would have asked him to be played and Rahul to be rested."

Chopra highlighted that Kishan too can be a part of the XI if the think-tank want to give Hardik Pandya a break if they don't need his bowling. However, he added that he wouldn't do that as it compromises the bowling.

