When will Team India next play Pakistan in Men's cricket?

Team India beat Pakistan by six wickets to record their second win in 2025 Champions Trophy. With this result, India have almost qualified for the Champions Trophy semifinals, while Pakistan have been almost eliminated.

At this stage, it seems highly unlikely that India and Pakistan will battle in the 2025 Champions Trophy Final. So the question is when will be the next match between India and Pakistan in men's cricket?

The greatest rivalry between the two Asian arch-rivals will re-ignite later this year in October when India hosts the Asia Cup. It will be a mega event in the T20I format.

In the last two Asia Cup tournaments, the Men in Blue and the Men in Green have battled each other at least twice - once in the group stage and once in the Super Fours. If India and Pakistan make it to the Asia Cup 2025 Final, they may even end up playing against each other thrice during the mega event.

When will Team India play in World Cup against Pakistan next?

Team India will likely take on Pakistan in an ICC event next in the 2026 T20 World Cup. That mega event will be hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Although there is no confirmation on whether India and Pakistan will be in the same group, the ICC is likely to put them together, judging by the revenue the match generates.

Hence, there will be at least one more India vs Pakistan men's cricket match before 2025 ends, and there should be at least one game between the arch-rivals at the grand stage of the T20 World Cup next year.

Team India have been quite dominant in the recent matches against Pakistan. It should not be a surprise if the Men in Blue continue their dominance against the Men in Green in the upcoming games.

