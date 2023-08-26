“When the World Cup comes, his energy level, his performance goes up” - Virender Sehwag picks Indian batter as World Cup 2023's top run-getter

Former Indian batter Virender Sehwag has predicted that current Team India skipper Rohit Sharma will finish as the leading run-getter in the World Cup 2023. Sehwag explained that due to batting-friendly conditions in India, openers will get plenty of opportunities to excel during the upcoming ODI World Cup.

The 2023 ODI World Cup will be held in India from October 5 to November 19. The Men in Blue will begin their campaign by taking on Australia in Chennai on October 8.

In a video on ICC’s Instagram handle, Sehwag was asked to predict the leading run-getter of World Cup 2023. He picked Rohit and said:

“India has got good wickets, so I think openers will get good opportunities. If I want to pick one, I think Rohit Sharma. There are a couple of names, but I am Indian and I should pick an Indian, so Rohit Sharma."

Praising the Indian opener, Sehwag added that the World Cup often brings out the best in him.

“When the World Cup comes, his energy level, his performance goes up. So, I am sure [he will do well]. And this time, he’s the captain also. I am sure that he will make a difference and will score lots of run,” Sehwag concluded.

Rohit was the leading run-getter in the 2019 ODI World Cup held in England. He smashed 648 runs in nine matches at an average of 81, with as many as five hundreds.

Overall, the 36-year-old has featured in 244 ODIs, amassing 9837 runs at an average of 48.69, with 30 hundreds and 48 fifties.

“I think Jos Buttler will be the leading run-scorer” - Jacques Kallis makes his World Cup prediction

Earlier, South African legend Jacques Kallis also made his prediction for the leading run-scorer at the 2023 ODI World Cup. He picked England’s white-ball captain Jos Buttler.

Explaining his choice, he told ICC in a video:

“I think Jos Buttler will be the leading run-scorer. Outside call, but I fancy him in those conditions along with England having a good World Cup. I think he’s going to be the one guy that stands out.”

Buttler has so far featured in 165 ODIs so far, scoring 4647 runs at an average of 41.49, with 11 hundreds and 24 fifties. In the ODI World Cup, he has played 17 matches, scoring 453 runs at an average of 34.84, with one hundred.