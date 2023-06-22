"Whenever I need advice, he is always there" - Ahmed Shehzad opens on up on his WhatsApp chats with Virat Kohli

Ahmed Shehzad recently disclosed that he has a good friendship with Indian cricket star Virat Kohli. Shehzad mentioned that whenever he needs advice related to cricket, Kohli has been kind enough to help him.

Virat Kohli and Ahmed Shehzad started their international careers around the same time for India and Pakistan, respectively. While Shehzad was a part of the Pakistan squad that won the ICC T20 World Cup 2009, Kohli lifted the Cricket World Cup two years later with Team India. They even grabbed the headlines for the similarity in their looks.

However, right now, Kohli is one of the biggest stars in world cricket, whereas Shehzad has lost his place in the Pakistan team. During an appearance on the Nadir Ali podcast, Shehzad was asked about his friendship and WhatsApp chats with Virat.

"Friendship is in the sense that we both respect each other a lot. Whenever I need advice, he is always there. He has been kind enough, humble enough. I really respect him as a player. He changed dramatically over the years. When he was an U-19 player, he was quite chubby," Shehzad replied.

"Hats off to him" - Ahmed Shehzad lauds Virat Kohli for the changes he made in his life

Virat Kohli is currently among the fittest cricketers in the world. His fitness has helped him achieve a lot on the cricket field. The former Indian captain has also earned a lot of fans with his lifestyle off the field.

Commenting on the same, Ahmed Shehzad continued:

"Over the years, the way he has groomed himself, you know in every aspect of cricket, not just the way he plays, but the way he speaks, interacts with media. He played a big role in taking Indian cricket towards a new era, especially in Test cricket. Hats off to him. In my life since I started playing cricket, I have never seen someone change so much so fast."

Shehzad will aim to make a comeback to the Pakistan ODI squad before the Cricket World Cup 2023. He played his last ODI on October 16, 2017 against Sri Lanka.

