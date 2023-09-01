"Whenever India has lost it was in the first few overs" - Mohammad Kaif stresses the importance of Indian top-order in the showdown against Pakistan  

Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif believes that the initial overs of the Indian batting innings could go a long way in dictating the outcome of their all-important clash against Pakistan in Pallekele on Saturday, September 2.

Pakistan defeated Nepal by an empathetic 238 runs in their Asia Cup opener, while Team India plays their first match of the tournament against their arch-rivals. Historically, the Men in Blue have had the better of their Asian neighbors in the continental battle, with a 7-5 edge in the ODI Asia Cups.

Speaking to Disney+Hotstar, Kaif felt that the Indian top order negotiating the first half of the powerplay could go a long way in dictating the side's fortunes.

"Whenever India has lost it was in the first few overs after KL Rahul or Rohit Sharma got out. But I believe if they survive the 3rd or 4th over without losing a wicket, then the match is going to change," said Kaif.

"After that, you have a strong India team with Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja, who can finish well. The main role is the 3 overs as the bowl swings more, the team needs to tackle that. That's their big challenge for the openers and Virat Kohli," he added.

Kaif, however, warned Team India of the threat posed by ace Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi.

"You can practice all you want but on the day of the match, that experience of seeing Shaheen Afridi take his ball, do his swing, and his speed, cannot be recreated in practice. It is good to practice, of course, but that same impression cannot be made," said Kaif.

"You still need to make the effort, and try to figure out the technique but Shaheen Afridi throwing the ball, walking or running the distance cannot be done at practice," he stated.

The 23-year-old boasts an incredible ODI record, with 78 wickets in 40 games at an average of 23.08. However, Afridi has played only the lone 50-over match against India in 2018 and went wicketless in his six overs.

India have beaten Pakistan in the last three ODIs between the sides, including two at the 2018 Asia Cup.

"Two great batsmen will be seen facing each other" - Mohammad Kaif on the Virat Kohli-Babar Azam battle

The battle between Kohli and Babar could be the subplot to the India-Pakistan clash.

Mohammad Kaif also marveled at the Modern greats, Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, who will battle for oneupmanship in the India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash.

While King Kohli has the bragging rights in overall ODI numbers, with an astonishing 12,898 runs at an average of 57.32, Babar has the upper hand on current form. The Pakistan star is the No. 1 ranked ODI batter in the world and is coming off an incredible 151 in the Asia Cup opener against Nepal.

On the Kohli vs Babar showdown, Kaif said:

"Virat Kohli is an in-form batsman and the two great batsmen will be seen facing each other. It is a best vs best where 57 is the batting average of Virat Kohli, and 59 is of Babar Azam. Oh god! Babar Azam has surpassed Kohli, so this is going to be a big match on September 2."

"If we analyse strike rates, there 94 is of Virat and 89 of Babar. In terms of centuries, as far as I know, Virat has 46 to his name and Babar has 19. However, Babar has played fewer matches and Virat has played more, but he has 46 centuries there," concluded Kaif.

Despite similar overall numbers in ODIs, Kohli has the upper hand in India-Pakistan matches. He averages almost 49 in 13 games against Pakistan at a 96.72 strike rate.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan skipper has struggled against Team India, averaging a mere 31.60 at a 75.96 strike rate in five games.

The outcome of the marquee clash could hinge on the performances of the two batting superstars.