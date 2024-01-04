"Whenever Mohammed Siraj's outswing works properly, he becomes extremely dangerous" - Irfan Pathan lauds seamer's spell on Day 1 of 2nd IND vs SA Test

Irfan Pathan has highlighted that Mohammed Siraj becomes a lethal bowler when his outswingers work effectively.

Siraj registered figures of 6/15 in nine overs as India bowled out South Africa for a paltry 55 in their first innings of the second Test in Cape Town on Wednesday, January 3. The visitors reduced the hosts to 62/3 in their second innings by Stumps on Day 1 after they were themselves bundled out for 153 in their first essay.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Pathan was asked about his thoughts on India's bowling, and Siraj in particular, to which he responded:

"This Indian team, and especially Mohammed Siraj, have written their names in the pages of history. New Zealand's 62 was the lowest total India dismissed a team. They have left that also behind - bowled them out for 55."

The former India all-rounder added:

"The bowling was relentless and they maintained pressure from both ends. Mohammed Siraj - exceptional. There will be celebrations in the entire country if you bowl like this. Whenever Mohammed Siraj's outswing works properly, he becomes extremely dangerous because he can use the rest of the angles very well."

Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar shared the other four South African first-innings wickets. The latter picked up two wickets in the Proteas' second innings as well, with Bumrah accounting for the other dismissal.

"A South African batter was trying to defend and lost his wicket with the ball hitting his gloves" - Irfan Pathan on Mohammed Siraj's dismissal of David Bedingham

David Bedingham was caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal off Siraj's bowling. [P/C: Getty]

Irfan Pathan was particularly thrilled with Mohammed Siraj's dismissal of David Bedingham. He explained:

"De Zorzi's wicket was slightly lucky for sure but other than that, if you keep bowling in those areas, the batters will have difficulties. Bedingham felt the bitterness of South Africa's own medicine - a South African batter was trying to defend and lost his wicket with the ball hitting his gloves."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the Hyderabad seamer got rid of Marco Jansen with a well-planned strategy. He elaborated:

"Marco Jansen's wicket was a total setup. Virat Kohli asked him to bowl outswing and get him out, he did just that on his second (third) delivery. He got the outside edge. He kept bowling on and around the off-stump, and with a great angle."

Pathan concluded by saying that Siraj and the Indian fans will remember his spell for years to come. He added that the zip, which wasn't seen in his bowling in the first match, was evident in the Cape Town Test.

