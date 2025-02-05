“Where is our captain?” - Fans react as Indian players minus Rohit Sharma pose with new jersey ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 ODIs

Ahead of the first ODI in the three-match 2025 series between India and England, excitement and curiosity grew when the Men in Blue's social media accounts shared a photo of players wearing their new jerseys on Wednesday, February 5—except for their captain, Rohit Sharma, who was noticeably absent.

The three-match series is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, February 6, with Nagpur hosting the opening game. The subsequent matches will take place in Cuttack and Ahmedabad on February 9 and 12, respectively.

On Wednesday, the Indian cricket team’s Instagram account shared a post featuring 15 squad members wearing the new ODI jersey. However, skipper Rohit Sharma was notably absent from the picture, prompting fans to quickly address the situation in the comments, with several writing:

Trending

“Where is our captain?”

Fans react as Indian players minus Rohit Sharma pose with new jersey (Image via Instagram-@indiancricketteam)

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma will aim to lead from the front as the Men in Blue seek valuable game time ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy, which begins on February 19.

“Not looking at what has happened in the past” - Rohit Sharma brushes off concerns about his recent form ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 ODI series

During a press conference on Wednesday, February 5, India captain Rohit Sharma appeared unimpressed by questions regarding his recent form.

When asked about his struggles with scoring runs in recent months and his return to his preferred format, the 37-year-old responded [as quoted by the Indian Express]:

“What kind of a question is that? This is a different format, a different time. As usual, as cricketers, we know there will be ups and downs and I have faced a lot in my career, so this is nothing new to me. We know every day is a fresh day, every series is a fresh series.”

“I am looking forward to the challenge, not looking at what has happened in the past. Clearly you don’t, so obviously for me also there is no reason to look back too much. A lot of good things have happened as well. It’s important that I focus on what is coming up and what lies ahead for me. It is as simple 'as that. Look to try and start the series on a high,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rohit has accumulated 10,866 runs in 265 ODIs at an average of 49.16, including 57 half-centuries and 31 centuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news