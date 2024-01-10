"Where has he got the most success in the past ten years"- AB de Villiers disagrees with Steve Smith opening in Tests

Former South African legendary cricketer AB de Villiers was baffled to learn that star batter Steve Smith was open to a move up the batting order for Australia, replacing retired opener David Warner.

The Aussies have decided that Smith will open the batting with Usman Khawaja for the Tests against the West Indies. However, De Villiers feels that since Smith has been one of the greats of the Test game at No. 4, he didn't need to change something that wasn't broken.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what AB de Villiers had to say about the prospect of Steve Smith opening (13:43):

"I don't know if I agree with this (Smith opening). Where has he got the most success in the past ten years and the highest average of all batters in the past ten years? He has won so many games for Australia. When bowlers pick up 2-3 early wickets, they still know they have to get past Steve Smith, or else he will win the game for his side."

AB de Villiers on Australia's middle order weakening without Steve Smith

Being a Test opener, Steve Smith will need to face the new ball and will need to absorb the pressure at times when the ball is hooping around early on. AB de Villiers feels that if Smith loses his wicket in such situations, it will take away his ability to arrest a collapse and bat deep when early wickets fall.

On this, he stated (14:15):

"Smith has a big match temperament. But now if you throw him up the order, suddenly he gets two good nuts and two ducks, he is suddenly not playing an integral part of the glue holding the Australian middle order together. I wouldn't agree with that, but it is upto Cricket Australia to make the decision."

With Smith set to open the batting, Australia are likely to get Cameron Green in at No. 4, a position where he did well for Western Australia recently in the Sheffield Shield.

