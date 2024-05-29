"Where is King?"- Fans ask ICC where is Virat Kohli on their Instagram post for Indian cricketers

ICC posted a carousel of Indian cricketers wearing their official kit for the T20 World Cup 2024 on Instagram, but Virat Kohli wasn't present in that post. Cricket fans on social media asked the international cricket governing body about Kohli's absence in the comments box.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will begin this Sunday (June 2) with a clash between neighbors USA and Canada. Inaugural champions India will open their campaign against Ireland on June 5. Before that, the Men in Blue will play a warm-up game against Bangladesh on Saturday.

As has been the tradition for ICC events, cricketers posed in their official team kit for the pre-tournament headshots. ICC shared photos of Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Hardik Pandya in a carousel post on Instagram. Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel were also present in the post.

Star batter Virat Kohli is also a part of the Indian T20 World Cup 2024 squad. However, he was not present for the pre-tournament headshots session, which is why ICC could not share his image. Fans asked the board about Kohli's status in the comments box.

"Where is King?" an Instagram user commented.

"Virat Kohli is missing," another fan wrote.

Why is Virat Kohli not in USA with Team India ahead of T20 World Cup 2024?

Almost all members of the Indian squad have landed in the United States for the upcoming T20 World Cup. However, star batter Kohli is yet to join the squad. As per Indian Express, he had already informed BCCI that he would join the squad late. He will fly out to New York tomorrow (June 30).

Kohli will miss the Indian team's warm-up match against Bangladesh this Saturday. He will be available for the group-stage match against Ireland next week. It will be exciting to see how he performs in the USA.

