Where to watch India vs Australia 2023 World Cup final match for free?

The 2023 World Cup final will be played between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. This will be the Men in Blue's fourth appearance in the ODI World Cup final. They lifted the trophy in 1983 and again in 2011. For Australia, this will be their eighth World Cup final.

Team India have had an exceptional 2023 World Cup campaign which, incidentally, began with a six-wicket triumph over the Aussies in Chennai. They have not lost a single match in the tournament so far. In the semi-final against New Zealand in Mumbai, they registered an impressive 70-run triumph.

Australia started the World Cup with defeats to India and South Africa. Briefly, they were even in the last position in the points table. But you cannot keep a good team down for long. The Aussies picked up the pieces in no time and have now won eight matches in a row, including the semi-final against South Africa in Kolkata.

India vs Australia 2023 World Cup final: Free live streaming details

The live streaming of the India vs Australia 2023 World Cup final match will be available for free on the Disney + Hotstar mobile app in India.

In fact, all the matches of the 2023 ODI World Cup were live-streamed for free on the mobile app.

India vs Australia 2023 World Cup final: Live Telecast

The live telecast of the India vs Australia 2023 World Cup final will be available on the Star Sports network channels in India.

According to the Disney Star TV guide, fans who have subscribed to Star Sports can watch the match live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The coverage of the India vs Australia final match will start at 12:00 PM IST, while the game will begin at 2:00 IST. The toss will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

India and Australia last met in the ODI World Cup final in 2003 in Johannesburg. In a disappointingly one-sided summit clash, the Men in Blue went down to the Aussies by 125 runs.

Batting first, Australia posted a massive 359/2 on the board. Their bowlers then cleaned up India for 234 in 39.2 overs.