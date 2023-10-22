Where to watch India vs New Zealand 2023 World Cup match for free?

Team India will face New Zealand in Match 21 of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22.

India and New Zealand are the two unbeaten sides in the competition so far, having played four and won four each. It remains to be seen which team which remain undefeated after Sunday’s clash.

The Men in Blue began their campaign in the ICC event with a six-wicket win over Australia in Chennai. They have carried the momentum into the subsequent games, beating Afghanistan by eight wickets, Pakistan by seven wickets and Bangladesh by seven wickets as well.

The Kiwis have been equally impressive. They started their 2023 World Cup journey by hammering defending champions England by nine wickets in Ahmedabad. Subsequently, they have registered triumphs over Netherlands (99 runs), Bangladesh (8 wickets) and Afghanistan (149 runs).

Amazingly, New Zealand have not lost a match to India in any ICC event across formats since 2003. That is a special record they would like to preserve after Sunday’s match as well.

India vs New Zealand 2023 World Cup: Free live streaming details

The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 2023 World Cup match will be available for free on the Disney + Hotstar mobile app in India.

Expand Tweet

In fact, cricket fans would be mighty pleased as all matches of the 2023 ODI World Cup are being live-streamed for free on the mobile app.

India vs New Zealand 2023 World Cup: Live Telecast

The live telecast of the India vs New Zealand 2023 World Cup match in India will be available on the Star Sports network channels.

As per the Disney Star TV guide, cricket fans who have subscribed to Star Sports can follow live action of the match on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The coverage of the India vs New Zealand day-night match begins at 12:30 PM IST, while the match will get underway at 2:00 IST. The toss will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

India’s remaining matches in the 2023 World Cup

Following the match against the Kiwis on Sunday, India will play four more games in the league stage of the 2023 World Cup. Here is the schedule of India’s remaining matches:

Match 29: October 29 - India vs England, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 2 pm IST

Match 33: November 2 - India vs Sri Lanka, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2 pm IST

Match 37: November 5 - India vs South Africa, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 2 pm IST

Match 45: November 12 - India vs Netherlands, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 2 pm IST