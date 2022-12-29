"Whether you are captaining or not you very much have a job to do" - Kane Williamson

New Zealand batting maestro Kane Williamson said that he had a great time on the pitch after scoring a double-century against Pakistan in the first Test at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Playing in his first Test innings following the decision to quit the red-ball captaincy, Williamson led the charge with the bat to respond to Pakistan's 438 in the first innings.

Williamson boosted New Zealand's innings with flamboyant strokeplay after openers Tom Latham (113) and Devon Conway (92) provided a solid start through their partnership of 183.

Williamson was involved in many crucial partnerships that helped New Zealand post 612 for nine as they declared their innings after gaining a lead of 174. He remained unbeaten on 200, his innings being laced with 21 fours and a six en route to a fifth Test double-century (second vs Pakistan).

While speaking to the official broadcaster after his fantastic knock, Williamson talked about his mindset during the 159-run stand with Ish Sodhi (65).

He said:

"Just tried to keep batting really and knowing that if the new guy coming out to bat, you could try and build a little bit of partnership."

He added:

"It wasn't always easy to start in terms of fluency but you could work together and even just tacking up a few dots of that was required which is part and parcel to Test cricket. And try a little bit of momentum and take the innings a little bit further so it's a fantastic knock by Ish (Sodhi)."

The 32-year-old further explained his role in the Tim Southee-led team, emphasizing the importance of delivering with the bat:

"I suppose whether you are captaining or not you very much have a job to do with the bat. You try to apply yourself and prepare as well as you can. It was nice to spend some time out there and be a part of a number of partnerships."

Abrar Ahmed bowled nicely, says Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson heaped praise on Pakistan's spin sensation Abrar Ahmed, who mustered figures of 5/205 to bag his second five-wicket haul in Tests while playing in his third Test.

The New Zealand batter scored 78 runs from 140 balls, including eight fours and a six, off the Pakistan leg-spinner.

He said:

"I thought Abrar bowl nicely and I didn't get a lot of spin initially because of the surface it was a good wicket. Then (he) started to attack a little bit more (with) turn when you hit the rough. A clearly talented part."

Pakistan were 97 runs behind New Zealand at stumps on Day 4. Imam-ul-Haq (45*) survived the last session with the night-watchman Nauman Ali (4*) as the hosts' score read 77/2 after 31 overs.

