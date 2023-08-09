Which India matches have been rescheduled in the 2023 World Cup?

Two matches of Team India have been rescheduled in the 2023 World Cup. The much-awaited India vs Pakistan match has been preponed from October 15 to 14 because of a clash with the first day of the Navratri festival.

The Ahmedabad city of Gujarat will host the mega clash on October 14. Navratri is one of the biggest festivals in Gujarat. Since the dates of the India vs Pakistan contest and Navratri's first day clashed, the local police advised the officials to move the date of the match. The ICC has preponed the match by a day now without changing the venue.

Meanwhile, Kolkata was scheduled to host the England vs Pakistan match on November 12, but the local police suggested the officials to reschedule the game because of Kali Puja. The England vs Pakistan clash will now take place on November 11 at the Eden Gardens.

Originally, the India vs Netherlands 2023 World Cup match was supposed to be held on November 11 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. That game has now been pushed back to November 12, which will also be the last day of the first round in the 2023 World Cup.

List of 2023 World Cup rescheduled matches of Indian team (with date and timing in IST)

Here is the list of the matches of Team India which have been rescheduled, along with the new date and time:

India vs. Pakistan - October 14, 2:00 pm IST

India vs. Netherlands - November 12, 2:00 pm IST

India will open their campaign against Australia on October 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Ticket sales for the World Cup should start soon. With the schedule finalized now, it is highly unlikely that the dates for any of the matches will be changed any further.

Apart from the two aforementioned matches, seven other games were also rescheduled. You can check out the full list here.