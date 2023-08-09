Which 2023 World Cup fixtures have been rescheduled?

As many as nine 2023 World Cup fixtures have been rescheduled less than two months before the first game of the mega event. The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced changes in the date and time of nine matches via a media release on their official website earlier today (August 9).

As expected, the India vs Pakistan match has been preponed from October 15 to 14. Soon after the original schedule was announced, local police in Ahmedabad raised issues regarding the security for the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium because of clash with Navratri festival's first day.

Similarly, the local police in Kolkata asked the officials to change the date of the England vs Pakistan match at the Eden Gardens due to clash with Kali Puja. The match has been preponed from November 12 to 11, with India vs Netherlands being pushed back from November 11 to 12.

Due to changes in the date of the aforementioned fixtures, the ICC had to make some minor alterations to the time and date for other matches as well.

2023 World Cup rescheduled matches list (with date and timing in IST)

Here is the complete list of rescheduled 2023 World Cup fixtures with their new date and timings as per IST:

England vs. Bangladesh - October 10, 10:30 am IST

Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka - October 10, 2:00 pm IST

Australia vs. South Africa - October 12, 2:00 pm IST

New Zealand vs. Bangladesh - October 13, 2:00 pm IST

India vs. Pakistan - October 14, 2:00 pm IST

England vs. Afghanistan - October 15, 2:00 pm IST

Australia vs. Bangladesh - November 11, 10:30 am IST

England vs. Pakistan - November 11, 2:00 pm IST

India vs. Netherlands - November 12, 2:00 pm IST

Fans should note that there is no change in the venues for the above nine 2023 World Cup matches. The cities which received the hosting rights for the games in the original schedule will remain as the hosts.