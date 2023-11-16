Which team will advance to the 2023 World Cup final if the SA vs AUS semi-final is washed out?

The second semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2023 between South Africa and Australia was halted because of slight drizzles at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, November 16.

Players from both sides left the field at 3:12 PM (IST) after drizzles poured in and the covers subsequently made its way onto the pitch.

South Africa were reduced to 44 for 4 at that stage, with David Miller (10*) and Heinrich Klaasen (10*) batting for the Proteas.

Play resumed at 3:55 PM after the covers came off the pitch, however, if the weather forecast in Kolkata is taken into consideration, then rain might interrupt the second semi-final again.

The ICC has kept a reserve day for both the semifinals and the final. Nevertheless, if there is no conclusion despite looking at all possibilities to chalk out a result, then the team placed superior in the league stage will advance to the final against host India on November 19 in Ahmedabad.

Although both South Africa and Australia finished the group stage level on points - 14 - with seven wins and two losses each, the Proteas comfortably bettered the five-time champions on the points table with a higher net run rate.

Hence, if this knockout fixture is washed away completely, including the reserve day, then South Africa will meet India in the final.

South Africa's top 4 crumble in early stage against old rivals Australia in semi-final

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat first against a formidable Australian bowling attack in the second semi-final.

The decision wasn't strange given the fact that South Africa's winning formula in this tournament has been credited to their batting, with five out of their seven group stage wins coming from batting first.

However, the decision didn't seem to go well as the Proteas lost both openers inside the mandatory powerplay overs.

Mitchell Starc added to the woes with the dismissal of the in-form Aiden Markem in the 11th over and Josh Hazlewood induced an edge off Rassie van der Dussen for Steve Smith to take a comfortable catch in the slip cordon.