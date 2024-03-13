Which three teams have qualified for the WPL 2024 playoffs?

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Gujarat Giants (GG) in match number 20 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, March 13.

This will be the last game of the league stage. Ahead of the contest, the three teams that will feature in the playoffs have already been confirmed. Royal Challengers Bangalore booked their spot in the playoffs with a thumping seven-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.

Bowling first, Bangalore knocked over the defending champions for 113 in 19 overs, with Ellyse Perry (6-15) registering the best bowling figures in the short history of the WPL. Perry then contributed 40* off 38, while Richa Ghosh scored 36* off 28 as RCB got home in 15 overs.

Courtesy of the clinical win, RCB finished third in the WPL 2024 points table, knocking out UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants. Bangalore ended the league stage with eight points, winning four and losing as many games.

Before RCB, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals had confirmed their berths in the playoffs.

MI were the first team to confirm qualification after they hammered Gujarat Giants by seven wickets in match 16.

Their chances of finishing top of the points table, though, suffered a major setback following their seven-wicket loss to RCB on Tuesday. Mumbai Indians finished the league stage with 10 points and a net run rate of +0.024.

Last year’s finalists DC were the second side to qualify for the WPL 2024 playoffs. They confirmed their spot following a close one-run win over RCB in their previous game.

Delhi Capitals have 10 points from seven games. Even if they lose their last league game to Gujarat Giants on Wednesday, Meg Lanning and Co. are well placed to finish atop the WPL 2024 points table due to their superior net run rate of +0.918.

WPL 2024 playoffs schedule explained

The team that finishes first in the WPL 2024 points table will directly qualify for the final.

Meanwhile, the sides that end second and third will battle it out in the Eliminator. The winner of the knockout clash will meet the top-ranked side team from the league stage in the final.

The schedule for the WPL 2024 playoffs is as follows.

March 15: Eliminator, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (7:30 pm IST)

March 17: Final, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (7:30 pm IST)

