Which two players have featured in all the eight editions of the Men's T20 World Cup?

The 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be held in the West Indies and the United States from June 1 to June 29. This year's event will be the ninth edition of the competition. While the West Indies will be hosting the Men's T20 World Cup for the second time, the US will be making their debut as co-hosts.

The inaugural edition of the Men's T20 World Cup was held in South Africa in 2007, while England played hosts for the second edition that took place in 2009. The West Indies hosted the ICC event for the first time in 2010, while Sri Lanka turned hosts for the 2012 edition.

The last four editions of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup have been played in Bangladesh (2014), India (2016), UAE and Oman (2021) and Australia (2022) respectively.

Incredibly, there are two players who have featured in all the eight editions of the T20 tournament so far. One is Indian captain Rohit Sharma, and the other is veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

Rohit and Shakib's record in the T20 World Cup

Rohit has played 39 matches in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and has scored 963 runs at an average of 34.39 and a strike rate of 127.88, with nine half-centuries.

One of his most famous knocks came in the 2007 edition when he scored 50* off 40 against the Proteas in Durban. Rohit also contributed a crucial 30* off 16 in the final against Pakistan in Johannesburg.

The right-handed batter's highest T20 World Cup score of 79* came off 46 against Australia in Bridgetown in the 2010 edition. Rohit struck six fours and six sixes in his innings, but his heroics went in vain as the Aussies won by 49 runs.

Some of his other impressive knocks in the T20 World Cup include 55* off 33 vs England in 2012, 62* off 55 versus West Indies in 2014 and 74 off 47 against Afghanistan in 2021.

Shifting focus to Shakib, he has played 36 matches in the Men's T20 World Cup and has scored 742 runs at an average of 23.93 and a strike rate of 122.44, with three half-centuries. With his left-arm spin, the versatile cricketer has claimed 47 wickets at an average of 18.63 and an economy rate of 6.78, with three four-fers.

Shakib's best score of 84 in the ICC event came against Pakistan in Pallekele during the 2012 edition. His best bowling figures of 4-9 in the tournament were registered against Papua New Guinea in Al Amerat during the 2021 edition.

