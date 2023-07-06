Which two teams from Qualifiers progressed to the 2023 World Cup?

Sri Lanka and the Netherlands have emerged as the two teams to qualify for the 2023 World Cup from the Qualifiers in Zimbabwe. The qualifying tournament started last month, with 10 teams competing against each other for the two vacant spots in the 2023 World Cup.

Hosts Zimbabwe were among the top contenders to qualify, along with Test-playing nations West Indies, Sri Lanka, and Ireland.

While Sri Lanka became the first team to qualify, the Netherlands stunned the fans by beating multiple full-member teams en route to the World Cup.

In a do-or-die match against Scotland in the Super Sixes of the Qualifiers earlier today, Bas de Leede's century helped the Netherlands cricket team win the match by four wickets. The all-rounder also took a five-wicket haul in the first innings against Scotland.

When will India vs the Netherlands happen in the 2023 World Cup?

West Indies v India - One Day International Series

Although Sri Lanka earned more points than the Netherlands in the Qualifiers, the islanders will be Q2 in the mega event as per the ICC rules. The Dutch team will take the Q1 spot in the schedule announced for the mega event.

The Netherlands will play against India at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on November 11 in their last match of the group stage. This is the first time in 12 years that the Dutch team has qualified for the mega event.

Incidentally, the last time they qualified for the World Cup was in 2011, and that tournament was hosted by India as well. While Sri Lanka and Bangladesh co-hosted the mega event in 2011, India will be the sole host in 2023.

It will be exciting to see how the Dutch team performs in the 2023 World Cup. They will get an opportunity to play against the top nine teams in the world in front of a cricket-crazy Indian audience.

Poll : 0 votes