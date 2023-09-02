"Whichever team bats first will win" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 clash

Aakash Chopra expects the team that sets a target to win the Asia Cup 2023 clash between India and Pakistan.

The two arch-rivals will lock horns in a Group A game in Pallekele on Saturday, September 2. It will be the first ODI clash between the two sides since the 2019 World Cup game which the Men in Blue won by 89 runs via the DLS method after being asked to bat first.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the team batting second is unlikely to chase down the target. He said:

"I am not going to say whether India or Pakistan will win. The heart says India will win and the mind says Pakistan will trouble you. I am saying whichever team bats first will win. Unless it's a really truncated game, I don't think a chase will happen."

The former Indian opener expects the captain winning the toss to opt to set a target. He reasoned:

"Whoever wins the toss will want to bat first. Although you want to bat second in rain-affected games, but it is India-Pakistan. It may or may not rain, there is no guarantee for that. If you get trapped in that process, that you will be able to understand the DLS method, you might end up paying for it."

Chopra pointed out that even if it is a rain-truncated game, chasing a reduced target in fewer overs might become difficult if the team loses early wickets when the ball moves under lights. He added that teams wouldn't want to chase on a pitch assisting the bowlers, where the ball is not coming nicely onto the bat.

"Three or more wickets will fall for sure" - Aakash Chopra on the powerplay overs across both sides

Aakash Chopra reckons a few wickets will fall in the powerplay overs. He stated:

"Our first 10 overs and the first 10 overs of the opposing team, three or more wickets will fall for sure. Who will lose more wickets - I don't know, but three will definitely fall. It could be three openers as well or the one-down batter."

The cricketer-turned-commentator expects spinners to be among the wickets. He predicted:

"I feel the spinners will also pick up more than three wickets. It could be Shadab Khan or Kuldeep Yadav, there is plenty of spin. As both teams have good fast bowling as well, wickets will fall there too but I feel spinners will also pick up wickets."

Pakistan, who have already announced their XI, will have two frontline spinners in Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz. While Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja are almost certain to be in India's XI, Rohit Sharma and Co. could also include Axar Patel as a third spinner.

