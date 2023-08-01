"Whichever team chases will win" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for 3rd India vs West Indies ODI

Aakash Chopra reckons the side batting second will win the third ODI between India and the West Indies.

The final game of the three-match series will be played in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Tuesday, August 1. The Men in Blue have not lost an ODI series against the Windies since 2006 and will hope to maintain that record by winning Tuesday's game.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined the chasing side will have an advantage in the final ODI, stating:

"Whichever team chases will win. I don't think the team batting first will win, although India should try to bat first if they win the toss because we are experimenting."

The former Indian opener does not expect the series decider to be a high-scoring affair. He predicted:

"Team batting first to score less than 275 runs. You might say what is new in this. This match is not in Bridgetown, Barbados, where runs are not scored. This match is in Tarouba but the truth is that runs are not scored here as well."

Chopra pointed out that 250-plus targets have been set only five or six times in the last 23 ODIs in Tarouba. He added that the 9:30 AM start to suit the Indian audience will not help the batters' cause either.

"Spinners will pick up eight or more wickets" - Aakash Chopra

Kuldeep Yadav picked up five wickets in the first two ODIs. [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra feels spinners will rule the roost once again, elaborating:

"This pitch might not have as much assistance as Barbados for the new ball but I still feel there will be slight help. After that, spinners will hold sway here as well. I feel spinners will pick up eight or more wickets."

He added:

"You will see Gudakesh Motie and Yannic Cariah in the opposition team and you might see Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav playing for India."

The reputed commentator expects a few batters to be either castled or trapped in front of the wickets. He said:

"Three or more batters will definitely be either bowled or leg-before. The ball will hit the pads or come in and hit the stumps, something will definitely happen."

Six batters were dismissed either bowled or leg-before-wicket in the first ODI in Bridgetown, Barbados. Only three players lost their wickets in those fashions in the second game at the same venue.

Poll : Should India bat first if they win the toss? Yes No 0 votes