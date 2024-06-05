"Who can do this? It's terrible" - Rashid Latif claims Pakistani players charged $25 for private dinner ahead of 2024 T20 World Cup opener

The Pakistan team reportedly organized a meet and greet for fans at a restaurant in the United States ahead of their 2024 T20 World Cup opener. The Men in Green supporters were asked to pay a $25 fee to meet their favorite stars.

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif slammed the team for hosting a paid private dinner.

Sharing his displeasure over the event, he said on his YouTube channel:

"There are official dinners, but this is a private dinner. Who can do this? It's terrible. That means you met our players in 25 dollars. God forbid, had there been a mess, people would have said boys are earning money."

The Babar Azam-led side will open their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign on Thursday, June 6, with a game against the United States in Dallas. They will take on arch-rivals India on Sunday, June 9, in New York.

"It will be morning if I start talking about their discipline" - Ahmed Shehzad on Pakistani players

Pakistan's discarded batter Ahmed Shehzad recently suggested that the discipline of Babar Azam and company weren't up to the mark. He spoke about how the same set of players have gotten consistently opportunities, yet they have failed to clinch any major trophies in the recent past.

Challenging Babar to lead the side to triumph at the 2024 T20 World Cup, Shehzad said during a talk show:

"It will be morning if I start talking about their discipline. But we have never said anything to anybody, but we surely talk about cricket. If you say you are a prime player, if you say no one is bigger than you, then win the World Cup. You've got five tournaments. And the way they are taking these things, we have to tell to everybody."

Pakistan are coming into the 2024 T20 World Cup following an away from home T20I series against England.

Hosts England won the four-match series 2-0. Two matches of the rubber were washed out due to rain.

