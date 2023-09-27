Who is Dipendra Singh, the batter who broke Yuvraj Singh's record for fastest T20I fifty?

Nepal all-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee rewrote history by smashing the fastest half-century in T20I cricket. He overtook the mark set by former Indian star Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday, September 27.

The record-breaking moment unfolded when the 23-year-old smashed his 50 off nine deliveries in the opening fixture of the Asian Games 2023 against Mongolia. His heroics helped Nepal to reach the highest-ever T20I score at 314/3 in their 20 overs.

Dipendra Singh was among the 11 players in Nepal's first-ever ODI against the Netherlands in 2018. The all-rounder debuted in ODIs and T20Is against the Dutch in 2018. He played his maiden List A game against Kenya in the 2017 Cricket League Championship.

His most memorable moment came when the 23-year-old produced an incredible all-round performance in the 2017 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup against India. Dipendra scored a scintillating 88 to propel Nepal U-19 to a competitive total of 185. He also picked up 4/39 to lead India's collapse from 91/1 to being bowled out for 166.

The Player of the Match performance helped Dipendra earn a spot in Nepal's squad for the 2018 ICC World Cricket League Division Two competition.

Dipendra made his first-class debut against the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) at home in November 2019. Thanks to his impressive performances, he was named as Nepal's vice-captain for the 2019 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

Overall, the young all-rounder has played 52 ODIs and 44 T20Is in his five-year career and boasts excellent numbers, especially in the shortest format.

Dipendra has scored over 1,100 runs in T20Is at a stunning average of 35.58 and 132.25 strike rate, with a century and five half-centuries. He has also grabbed 21 wickets at a phenomenal 17.95 average and a 6.14 economy rate.

Dipendra Singh played in the recent Asia Cup 2023

Dipendra Singh was also part of the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023 and showed plenty of promise against India in Nepal's second and final Group A game in Pallekele.

Following a disappointing outing against Pakistan, where he had figures of 0/40 in six overs and scored only three, the all-rounder displayed glimpses of his prowess against the eventual Asia Cup winners.

Coming in at No.7, Dipendra scored a quickfire 29 off 25 deliveries to help Nepal to a competitive score of 230. Unfortunately, the 23-year-old could not create much impact with the ball, with figures of 0/12 in two overs. Nepal lost by 10 wickets to be eliminated from the tournament.

Nevertheless, Dipendra Singh has reasonable numbers in the 50-over format, with 36 wickets in 52 games at an average of 33.19 and an economy of less than four runs per over.