Who is India playing in T20 World Cup semifinal: India Match details, opposition, time & more

Team India thumped Zimbabwe by 71 runs in their T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, November 6. The game marked the conclusion of the Super 12 round of the tournament.

In a contest the Men in Blue dominated from start to finish, skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first. The captain himself perished cheaply for 15 off 13 balls. However, fellow opener KL Rahul built on the form he found against Bangladesh, registering his second successive half-century.

Rahul scored 51 off 35 balls while Suryakumar Yadav continued his exhilarating exhibition with the willow, hammering 61* in 25 balls - an innings that featured six fours and four sixes.

Thanks to Rahul and Suryakumar, Team India put up an impressive 186/5 on the board in their 20 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin (3/22), Mohammad Shami (2/14) and Hardik Pandya (2/16) then starred with the ball as India dismissed Zimbabwe for 115 in 17.2 overs.

Team India’s T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal details

By virtue of their emphatic win over Zimbabwe, India topped Group 2 with eight points. They won four of their five games, going down only to South Africa in Perth.

Team India will now face England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022. The knockout clash will be played on Thursday, November 10 at the Adelaide Oval. The second semifinal will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

England finished second in Group 1 with seven points. They won three of their five matches. Their only loss came against Ireland at the MCG. Also, their much-hyped Super 12 match against Ashes rivals Australia at the MCG was abandoned due to rain without a single ball being bowled.

Subsequently, the Aussies, who are the defending champions in the T20 World Cup, got knocked out of the semifinal race.

While India and England will face off at the Adelaide Oval on November 10, New Zealand and Pakistan will meet in the first semifinal at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on November 9.

Pakistan finished second in Group 2 by beating Bangladesh by five wickets in their last Super 12 match on Sunday. Earlier in the day, South Africa were knocked out following a shock 13-run loss to the Netherlands.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes