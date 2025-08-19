"Who were India's best finishers?" - R Ashwin's massive statement after RCB star's return to India's squad for 2025 Asia Cup

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed his happiness at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma's inclusion in the Asia Cup 2025 squad. The 2011 ODI World Cup winner feels Sharma's spot in the 15-man squad is "well-earned". He also said that the right-hander had essayed a tough role, of being a finisher, very well.

Jitesh is one of two wicketkeeper-batters in the squad for the tournament, with the other one being Sanju Samson. Ashwin said on his YouTube channel "Ash ki Baat":

“I am very happy for Jitesh Sharma, a well-earned position for Jitesh Sharma. He played a clutch knock for RCB against LSG and played a vital hand for them. Always remember, who were India’s best finishers? MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh, sometimes. Then it has been Hardik Pandya, so finishing is not an easy job. You need to have the strength to finish."

"You need to have the habit of hitting fours and sixes at will. You need to have the secret of calculation in your mind. You need to be clever, you need to know how to calculate. In that regard, Jitesh Sharma, as a wicketkeeper-batter, has played roles in a very tough position. So I am very happy for him.”

Jitesh Sharma scored 261 runs in 15 matches for RCB in IPL 2025. His most significant contribution in the campaign came against Lucknow Super Giants in the team's final league fixture. The wicketkeeper-batter made an unbeaten 85 off 33 balls to help his side win by six wickets and progress through to Qualifier 1.

Ravichandran Ashwin fears for Sanju Samson's place in India' T20I playing XI

The biggest talking point from the Asia Cup 2025 squad was Shubman Gill's selection and his elevation to T20I vice-captaincy. Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin feels that the decision to appoint Gill as vice-captain was a danger sign for Sanju Samson. The 38-year-old said:

"What will make me even more sad is that there are high chances that you have announced him as the vice-captain, so Sanju Samson’s place is in a bit of danger. The matter is sealed. Sanju is not going to play because Shubman Gill will play."

"If you want to play Gill, you have to play him at three, and Sanju will open the batting, but that too is not going to happen."

The men's selection committee chairman, Ajit Agarkar, said on Tuesday that Sanju Samson only opened for India in T20Is because Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill were unavailable for selection.

