“Shubman and Yashasvi were not available” - Ajit Agarkar’s massive statement on Sanju Samson after India’s squad for 2025 Asia Cup

The chairman of India's men's selection committee Ajit Agarkar said that Sanju Samson was opening the batting in T20Is only because the likes Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal were unavailable to play the shortest format. The wicketkeeper-batter opened the batting after the 2024 T20 World Cup and made hundreds at home and overseas.

Shubman Gill was recalled to the T20I side and also made the vice-captain for Asia Cup 2025. Yashasvi Jaiswal was not picked in the main squad, but was one of the five standbys for the continental tournament.

“Sanju was playing because Shubman and Yashaswi were not available at that point. So was Abhishek. Abhishek's performances clearly make it hard to leave him out. Plus, his bowling is handy. But, like I said, he (Gill) was the vice-captain the last time he played T20 cricket. That was after the last World Cup," Agarkar said at the press conference on Tuesday, August 19 (via Hindustan Times).

Sanju Samson was picked in the Asia Cup 2025 squad. He will be one of the two wicketkeeper-batters, along with Jitesh Sharma, for the tournament that starts in the United Arab Emirates on September 7.

India pick 15-man squad for Asia Cup 2025 as Shubman Gill becomes new vice-captain

India selected a 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday, August 19. Shubman Gill's appointment as the new vice-captain was the biggest talking point, with the right-hander set to play his first T20I since July 2024.

Gill replaces Axar Patel as the vice-captain of the T20I side, with Ajit Agarkar stating that the men who matter see leadership qualities in the right-handed batter.

India also picked five standbys for the tournament - Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer was neither part of the main squad, nor the standbys.

