"Who doesn't like a burger"- Lungi Ngidi after his South African teammate Nandre Burger picked up 7 wickets on Test debut vs India

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi applauded his teammate Nandre Burger in a humourous way after his brilliant performance on Test debut against Team India at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Nandre Burger made his international cricket debut on the same tour earlier this month in the T20I series against the Men in Blue. The lanky pacer impressed everyone with his ability to move the ball at high pace in those games, even though he proved to be costly at times.

He then got the chance to play in the ODI series before being handed his maiden Test cap on Boxing Day. Burger picked up the wickets of Yashavi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill in the first hour of the Test and made an instant impact. He also dismissed the centurion KL Rahul on day 2 to finish India's innings at 245.

In reply, South Africa made 408 in the second innings and took a lead of 163 runs. Nandre Burger then bowled a magnificent spell and took a 4-wicket haul, helping South Africa to skittle out India for just 131. Burger ended with seven wickets in his maiden Test outing and supported Kagiso Rabada brilliantly in the bowling department.

Lungi Ngidi, who missed this Test due to a fitness issue, appreciated Nandre Burger's performance with an intriguing story on his Instagram handle. Sharing the following picture, Ngidi wrote:

"I mean who doesn't like a burger."

Lungi Ngidi's Instagram story about Nandre Burger.

"Superb first spell by Rabada, and somebody like Nandre Burger coming to the fore"- Dean Elgar after victory vs India in Boxing Day Test

At the post-match presentation, South Africa's stand-in captain, Dean Elgar, heaped praise on his bowling unit for their memorable performance against Team India. He said:

"Massive effort by bowlers to pick up 20 wickets. It was quite juicy. You have got to keep it nice and simple. You need fast bowlers and spinners, ultimately you need those 20 wickets to win the series. Superb first spell by Rabada, and somebody like Nandre coming to the fore. That has been the shining light. Really a great team effort. Playing a two test series, you can't win if you don't win the first one."

The second Test between India and South Africa will begin on January 3 in Cape Town.

