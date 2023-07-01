Who is the new lead sponsor of the Indian cricket team?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Dream11 as its principal sponsor on Saturday, July 1. The apex body got the leading fantasy platform on board for a period of three years.

Dream11 replaces Byju as Team India's principal sponsor after BCCI's contract with the education technology firm came to an end in March earlier this year.

Dream11 has been one of BCCI's official sponsors in the past. They have also been the principal sports of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Founded in 2008, Dream11 is currently the leading fantasy gaming platform across the globe. It caters to multiple sports, including cricket, football, basketball, kabaddi, hockey, volleyball, handball, and baseball.

The company first got former Indian skipper MS Dhoni on board as their brand ambassador for the 2018 edition of the IPL. They also have Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, and Jasprit Bumrah as their cricket ambassadors.

Earlier this year, the BCCI also announced Adidas as its principal kit sponsor until March 2028.

"It is a direct testament to the trust, value, potential and growth that Indian Cricket offers" - BCCI chief Roger Binny after signing Dream11 deal

BCCI chief Roger Binny was elated with the new partnership with Dream11. The former Indian cricketer hopes that this partnership with help them improve the fan engagement experience.

"I congratulate Dream11 and welcome them on board again," Roger Binny said in an official BCCI release. "From being BCCI’s official sponsor to now being the lead sponsor, the BCCI-Dream11 partnership has grown from strength to strength. It is a direct testament to the trust, value, potential and growth that Indian Cricket offers."

"As we prepare to host the ICC World Cup later this year, enhancing fan experience is among our top priorities and I am confident that this partnership will help us elevate the fan engagement experience," he added.

Team India will be in action next against the West Indies, starting from July 12. Rohit Sharma and Co. will play two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is.

