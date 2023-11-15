Who is New Zealand cricketer Daryl Mitchell's wife?

New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell is married to Amy Mitchell. The two exchanged wedding vows in 2017 and are proud parents of two children.

Daryl and Amy started dating on January 11, 2014. They dated for almost three years before they finally tied the knot. Amy prefers to keep a low profile, and there isn't much information available about her profession.

While Amy is very active on Instagram and has over 1700 posts on her profile, those are only reserved for her followers, as it is a private profile.

Daryl Mitchell and Amy Mitchell became parents for the first time in 2018, with the birth of their daughter, Addison. They welcomed their second daughter, Lily, in 2020.

Daryl Mitchell played a scintillating knock in 2023 World Cup semi-final against India

New Zealand had the daunting task of chasing an imposing 398-run total in the 2023 World Cup semi-final against India at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

The Blackcaps were off to an underwhelming start, losing openers Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway early. Daryl Mitchell and skipper Kane Williamson steadied the ship for their team, forming a gutsy 181-run partnership for the third wicket.

While Williamson departed after scoring 69 runs, Mitchell continued his onslaught, giving his team a glimmer of hope. The right-handed batter notched up a brilliant century, scoring 134 runs off 119 deliveries.

However, he failed to take his team home, perishing in the 46th over of the run chase while trying to play the flick shot off Mohammed Shami's bowling. He couldn't generate enough power and was caught by Ravindra Jadeja at deep mid-wicket.

New Zealand were ultimately bowled out for 327 as India secured a comprehensive 70-run victory to book a place in the all-important final on Sunday.

Mohammed Shami starred with the ball, bagging a seven-wicket haul. Earlier in the match, Virat Kohli completed his 50th ODI century, scoring 117 runs. Shreyas Iyer also delivered a clutch 105-run knock.