"Who are they to off-air me?" - Shoaib Akhtar responds to reports of TV channel showing him the door after an altercation with host 

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar and TV show host Dr Nauman Niaz had a recent spat on PTV. The channel has reportedly decided that the duo will not be allowed to take part in any program aired by the channel until the completion of an inquiry.

The speedster has slammed all the reports of the channel showing him the door, claiming that it was he who quit, that too on live television. The legendary cricketer took to his social media to clarify the same.

Here's what Shoaib Akhtar tweeted:

"Well thats hilarious. I resigned in front of 220 million Pakistanis & billions across the world. Is PTV crazy or what? Who are they to off air me?"

I resigned in front of 220 million Pakistanis & billions across the world.

Shoaib Akhtar was involved in a heated exchange with host Dr Nauman Naiz on PTV's post-match show. This came after Pakistan's emphatic five-wicket win over New Zealand in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 on Tuesday. The decorated cricket star was asked to leave the show midway.

Akhtar then resigned from his post as a cricket analyst from the channel. He stated that he was unimpressed with how Naiz treated him during the live show. He then chose to walk off abruptly after taking off his microphone.

"It was embarrassing" - Shoaib Akhtar on Dr Nauman Niaz asking him to leave the show

Taking to his social media handles after the incident, the speedster released a video to share his side of the story. He revealed that he expected the host to apologize and move on with the show, as he hoped to avoid embarrassment.

However, when Niaz did not say sorry to him, Akhtar felt that he had no other choice other than walking out from the program. Apart from the former fast bowler, other guests on the panel included Viv Richards and David Gower, who seemed to be visibly shaken by the proceedings.

