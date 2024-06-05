Who is the only player to score two centuries in T20 World Cup history? 

The T20 World Cup over the years has seen as many as 11 centuries hit by several world-class players who have graced the biggest stage in the shortest format. However, there has been only one player who has been able to hit two of those hundreds.

West Indies legend and former explosive opener, Chris Gayle is the only cricketer to have multiple T20 World Cup hundreds. He scored the first-ever hundred witnessed in the showpiece event in the inaugural edition against South Africa and then smashed another one against England in the 2016 edition in Mumbai.

Gayle showed why he was the man for the big occasions in the T20 format through his stellar T20 World Cup record. Featuring in seven editions of the tournament and playing 33 matches, Chris Gayle scored a staggering 965 runs at an average of 34.46 and a strike rate of 142.75 with seven fifties to go with his two centuries.

A deep-dive into Chris Gayle's T20 World Cup hundreds

Chris Gayle gave the inaugural edition of the tournament just the start that it needed as it was a new addition to a relatively newer format. He scored 117 runs off just 57 balls including seven fours and 10 sixes.

Gayle still holds the record for the most sixes hit in a single innings by an individual in the tournament (10). His heroics didn't quite prove to be enough as West Indies lost to South Africa by eight wickets. They also lost their next game against Bangladesh and were knocked out of the tournament in the group phase.

However, Gayle's next hundred came in a winning cause nine years later against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The veteran opener scored his hundred off just 48 balls as West Indies made a mockery of England's target of 183, winning comfortably by six wickets.

Chris Gayle won the T20 World Cup twice with the West Indies, beating Sri Lanka in 2012 and then England in a thrilling fashion in 2016.

