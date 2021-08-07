"Who is running the game?"- David Lloyd unhappy with Indian batsmen dictating terms to umpires

Cricket expert and commentator David Lloyd wasn't pleased with an incident that took place on Day 3 of the first Test between India and England. There was a passing shower which caused an interruption and the drizzle was too light for the players to come off.

However, Indian batsmen KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant told umpire Michael Gough that they wanted to go off, and the umpire apparently allowed them to. But at that very moment, James Anderson intervened and the play eventually resumed.

In a column for The Daily Mail, David Lloyd expressed his displeasure at the incident and stated that it is the umpires who need to have the authority and control over such decisions.

"Who is running this game? The umpires or the players? We had a squally shower come over Trent Bridge that clearly wasn’t going to last long but India refused to bat. Michael Gough was just letting them walk off until Jimmy Anderson intervened and they carried on. It’s not his job! The umpires need to be much, much firmer," David Lloyd wrote.

Robinson and Anderson star with the ball 🔴



Day three highlights with Hindi commentary 👇 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 6, 2021

Sibley is not even the best opener at Warwickshire: David Lloyd ahead of Day 4 of India-England Test

England's top order has been vulnerable for a while now in Test cricket and the same was visible in the first innings where they were bowled out for just 183 against India. According to David Lloyd, there are suggestions that Dom Sibley is not even the best opener from his own county of Warwickshire.

Lloyd reckons England must look at other options like the in-form Rob Yates. Haseeb Hameed is another player who can get an opportunity at the top of the order. He scored a sensational hundred in the warm-up game and is a real talent, according to David Lloyd.

"There will be a debate about England’s top order and we’ve been looking at what’s around the county circuit. One distinguished person in cricket told me Dom Sibley is not even the best opener at Warwickshire. Step forward Rob Yates. And closer to the team Haseeb Hameed is emerging from the most almighty doldrums. He will get his chance again," David Lloyd signed off.

England still trail by 70 runs in their second innings and the first hour on Day 4 might be crucial in the context of the game.

That's about it on Day 3⃣ of the first #ENGvIND Test at Trent Bridge!



Rain has cut short the day's play, with England moving to 2⃣5⃣/0⃣ - trailing #TeamIndia by 7⃣0⃣ runs.



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/TrX6JMzP9A pic.twitter.com/vNIfN11KqP — BCCI (@BCCI) August 6, 2021

Edited by Parimal Dagdee