"Who's interested in charging their phones?" - Suryakumar Yadav's hilarious reaction to Tilak Varma's tattoos 

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav recently poked fun at teammate Tilak Varma by cracking a joke about the youngster's neck tattoos.

Suryakumar shared an Instagram story featuring Varma's tattoos and cheekily asked if anyone wanted to charge their phone. He wrote:

"Who's interested in charging their phones?"

Suryakumar Yadav's Instagram story.

Both Suryakumar Yadav and Tilka Varma are part of India's T20I squad for the ongoing five-match home series against Australia. Suryakumar was appointed captain for the series in the absence of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has led the team in the past.

Suryakumar is among the only three players who were part of India's 15-member roster for the 2023 World Cup to feature in the T20I squad for the Australia series for the entire series. Shreyas Iyer will join the team for the last two games.

Suryakumar Yadav's batting exploits guided India to a stunning win in T20I series opener against Australia

Just four days after the 2023 World Cup final, the two finalists, India and Australia, locked horns in the opening encounter of their T20I series in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, November 23.

Suryakumar Yadav won the toss for India and chose to field first. Josh Inglis shone with the bat in the encounter, notching up a blistering century. The keeper-batter scored 110 runs off 50 balls, while opener Steve Smith contributed 52 runs.

Mukesh Kumar chipped in with a tidy spell, conceding just 29 runs from his full quota of four overs in the high-scoring contest. The Men in Blue were off to a disastrous start, with Ruturaj Gaikwad returning to the pavilion for a diamond duck.

Suryakumar (80 off 42) and Ishan Kishan (58 off 39) bailed the side out of trouble with their fabulous knocks. India secured a two-wicket victory in the last-ball thriller, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

The second T20I between the two sides will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, November 26.