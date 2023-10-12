Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to Jasprit Bumrah's 4-wicket haul vs Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup ft. Gautam Gambhir

Jasprit Bumrah has picked up several four and five-wicket hauls in his career, but the one against Afghanistan in the ongoing World Cup holds special value.

On a placid Delhi wicket where there was nothing for the bowlers, Bumrah eked out a magical spell to entertain pundits and fans alike. With an awkward action, there were always doubts about Bumrah's rhythm after surgery. But the ace speedster has proved everyone wrong by coming out stronger than ever.

Instead of relying too much on pace, which might injure him again, Bumrah has used the outswinger to great effect in the first two games of the World Cup. He used the new weapon to dismiss Mitchell Marsh (against Australia) before producing another magical delivery to get the better of Ibrahim Zadran.

What was more exciting to see was Bumrah bowling with the same zeal in the middle overs and at the death. He eventually finished with figures of 4/39 to register his second four-wicket haul in ODI World Cups.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five expert reactions to Jasprit Bumrah's four-wicket haul in Delhi on Wednesday.

#1 "Becomes a real wicket-taking threat" - Dale Steyn

Former South African speedster Dale Steyn has been a great admirer of Jasprit Bumrah. He once again showered praise on the Indian pacer, lauding his smart work with the ball

When asked what makes Bumrah effective on difficult wickets, Steyn said on ESPNcricinfo:

"Couple of different things. Firstly, his action, obviously. If you're not familiar with that action, it can rush you. And the little bit strange angles that he plays with and the speed he comes up with. And then, obviously, his accuracy."

"The first wicket that he picked up, he bowled wonderful areas and all of a sudden, he realized that hitting the top of the off-stump was probably not the length that he needed to go at," he continued. "Brought that length back slightly shorter and the batter was caught between going forward and back. He is smart too, he just knew when to draw his length back.

"And then you throw him in the death overs, where he is so good. Lands his yorker at will, and it becomes a real wicket-taking threat. Today, he proved exactly what he is worth," Steyn added.

#2 "We compared Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Shah Afridi earlier, there is a huge difference" - Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir showered praise on Bumrah following his impressive spell on a placid Delhi wicket against Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Speaking on Star Sports, Gambhir pointed out that Bumrah is way ahead of Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi.

"The way he dismissed Mitchell Marsh on that wicket (in the first game against Australia) and the way he dismissed Ibrahim Zadran today, if there is a complete and most lethal bowler in world cricket, it is Bumrah," Gambhir stated. "We compared Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Shah Afridi earlier, there is a huge difference."

The cricketer-turned-commentator further highlighted Bumrah's ability to make an impact on different phases of the game.

"Tell me one fast bowler who can make such an impact in every phase," he continued. "Bowlers bowl well either with the new ball or at the death but Bumrah has the same impact in the middle overs as he has with the new ball or the old ball."

#3 "He should have been the Player of the Match" - Aakash Chopra

Jasprit Bumrah's extraordinary spell against Afghans earned praise from cricketers and fans alike. Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra also joined the bandwagon, saying that Bumrah should have been the Player of the Match in his opinion.

Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"He (Bumrah) should have been the Player of the Match in my opinion for the simple reason that he picked up four wickets on a road-like pitch where bowlers say they don't want to play and ask someone else to be given the ball."

Chopra further labeled Bumrah as the best bowler in the world at the moment.

#4 "After Kohinoor diamond, he is the most precious thing" - Dinesh Karthik

Senior wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik was full of praise for Jasprit Bumrah. He urged the Indian think tank to manage Bumrah with extra care so that the fast bowler could serve Indian cricket for a very long time.

"What can you say about Bumrah?" Karthik said on Cricbuzz. "As I said, after Kohinoor diamond, he is the most precious thing for India. Very special cricketer, one who needs to be taken care of, wrapped in cotton wool, and made sure that he is the premier bowler for many many years to come."

"You got to understand that three medium pacers bowled today, in fact, four, and he was the standout," he continued. "Just the way he came and operated with the new ball, he came in the second spell, bowled those yorkers, and created trouble. And came back again, when others were getting hit, and he picked up wickets. Keeps control, and gives exactly what the captain wants. 4/39 on a flat wicket is an outstanding achievement."

Karthik summed up by calling Bumrah the most complete bowler in the world in white-ball cricket at the moment.

#5 "I think he is focusing on the out-swinger" - Zaheer Khan on what excites him the most post-injury

Former World Cup-winning pacer Zaheer Khan is excited to see Jasprit Bumrah relying more on the out-swingers instead of trying to knock down batters with express pace.

The former Indian pacer said on Cricbuzz:

"I think with Bumrah, the more I'm seeing right now, there will definitely be a distinction in terms of pre and post-surgery. During pre-surgery, you would see Bumrah relying too much on the awkward angle. He would be looking to back his yorkers and bowl really fast. He won't be someone who would go too soon to the slower balls, which is so effective."

"Post-injury, I think he is focusing on the out-swinger that is going away from the right-handed batters, which is going to be his strength," he continued. "I think that is something, which is getting me excited. Very consistent now with the out-swingers and that is what is making him more dangerous."

Bumrah, who now has six wickets from two World Cup matches, will look to add to his tally against arch-rivals Pakistan.

India will square off against the Men in Green at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.