"Who says where the coin has to land?" - Wasim Akram responds to Sikandar Bakht's 'toss-fixing' claims against Team India 

Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram lashed out at his countryman Sikandar Bakhta for suggesting that Team India are fixing tosses at the 2023 ODI World Cup just because Rohit Sharma tosses the coin a bit too far.

Bakht, a former Pakistan bowler, conjured up the conspiracy theory while speaking on a news channel. He implied that Rohit deliberately tends to land the coin far from the opposition skipper's vision so that the toss decision can't be countered.

"If you see closely enough, whenever Rohit Sharma gets to flip the coin for the toss, he also tosses it far away from the other captain. It is almost far enough that the other captain never really gets to see what the actual outcome of the toss was," he said.

Wasim Akram, who has already had to debunk Hasan Raza's bizarre theory suggesting Team India get a special set of white balls to get extra movement, was countered with Bakht's claims on The Pavilion show on A Sports.

The former pacer was flabbergasted by the claims and had to explain that there is no such rule stating that the coin has to land close to the captains or on the mat. He responded to the fan query by stating:

"Who decides where the coin should land? The mat is there for sponsorship reasons. I feel embarassed."

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik closed the subject by claiming that such a matter has no point for discussion.

"The quality of Indian batting made the New Zealand bowling attack look pedestrian" - Wasim Akram

The former Pakistan pacer was full of praise for Team India after they secured qualified for the 2023 ODI World Cup final. The Men in Blue defeated New Zealand by 70 runs in the first semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Lauding Indian skipper Rohit Sharma for his aggressive knock at the top to alleviate pressure, Wasim Akram said:

"We do not hear a lot about Rohit because he does not reach centuries, or hit double centuries, but the starts that he gives. He scored 47 off 29 balls, India hit 84 in the first 10 overs, that was the platform that India really needed."

"Look at the shots that he played. He puts the opposition under pressure with his batting and from there India get to 397. The quality of Indian batting made the New Zealand bowling attack look pedestrian," he added.

Is there even an ounce of sense to the 'toss-fixing' theory laid out by Bakht? Let us know what you think.