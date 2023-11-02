Who has scored the most runs for India against Sri Lanka in ODIs?

Team India will take on Sri Lanka in match number 33 of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. The Men in Blue are second in the points table with 12 points from six matches. A win on Thursday will not only take them back to the top of the standings but will also confirm their berth in the semi-finals of the World Cup.

India are the only unbeaten side in the tournament so far. They began the competition with a six-wicket win over Australia in Chennai. In subsequent matches, they have registered triumphs over Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, and England.

The Men in Blue will take on Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in their latest 2023 World Cup clash on Thursday. The game is being billed as a rematch of the 2011 World Cup final played between the Asian sides at the same venue.

If we take a look at the leading run-getters for India against Sri Lanka in ODIs, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar tops the list. He has amassed 3,113 runs in 80 innings at an average of 43.84 and a strike rate of 87.54, with eight hundreds and 17 fifties.

Another former India captain, Virat Kohli, is second on the illustrious list. The 34-year-old has notched up 2,506 runs in 50 innings at an excellent average of 62.65 and a strike rate of 93.92, with 10 hundreds and 11 fifties. Kohli will be confident of registering another big score against one of his favorite opponents in Mumbai on Thursday.

The legendary MS Dhoni features at No. 3 on the list of Indian batters with the most runs against Sri Lanka in ODIs. In 53 innings, Dhoni totaled 2,383 runs at an average of 64.40 and a strike rate of 90.09, with two hundreds and 19 fifties. His career-best ODI score of 183* also came against the Lankans in Jaipur in October 2005.

Current Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and former captain Mohammad Azharuddin complete the list of the top five Indian batters with the most runs against Sri Lanka in ODIs. Rohit has 1,860 runs from 49 innings at an average of 46.50, while Azharuddin scored 1,834 runs from 48 innings at an average of 50.94.

Most runs for India against Sri Lanka in the Men’s ODI World Cup?

Tendulkar also tops the list of Indian batters who have scored most against Sri Lanka in the ODI World Cup. In six innings, he scored 319 runs at an average of 53.16, with one hundred and two fifties.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is second on the list with 238 runs from three innings at an average of 79.33, which includes the famous 183 in Taunton in the 1999 World Cup.

Rahul Dravid (223), Virender Sehwag (114), and KL Rahul (111) complete the top five list among Indian batters with the most runs against the Lankans in the ODI World Cup.