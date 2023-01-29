Who is Shweta Sehrawat? India Women's Leading run scorer in ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Shweta Sehrawat played a massive role in India's maiden ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 triumph. The opening batter topped the run charts by scoring 297 runs in the tournament. Playing in seven innings for India U-19 Women, Shweta aggregated 297 runs at a strike rate of close to 140.

The right-handed batter smacked three fifties in the tournament, with her highest score being 92*. Shweta Sehrawat maintained a magnificent batting average of 99. She hit 50 fours and two sixes while donning the blue jersey at the mega event in South Africa.

Shweta carried the Indian batting lineup on her shoulders during the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023. However, she failed to bring her 'A' game to the table in the big final against England on Sunday, January 29. She lost her wicket for just five runs in a run-chase of 69.

Soumya Tiwari and G Trisha's 46-run partnership ensured that India Women beat England Women and lifted the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 championship.

Interesting facts about Shweta Sehrawat

Not many fans knew Shweta Sehrawat before the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023, but she was the leading run-scorer in the Women's U19 Challenger Trophy and Women's Quadrangular U19 T20 series, which took place in November last year.

Sehrawat was born on February 26, 2004. She will celebrate her 19th birthday next month. The opening batter represents Delhi Women at the domestic level. Apart from batting, Sehrawat can also contribute to the bowling department with her right-arm off-spin bowling skills.

The player auction for the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) is expected to take place in the first week of February. It should not come as a surprise if multiple franchises show interest in signing the U19 star. Delhi Capitals owned the Delhi-based franchise in the WPL, and they may go all out for her because of the local connection.

