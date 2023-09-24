Who is Spencer Johnson, the Australian cricketer making his debut in IND vs AUS 2nd ODI?

Australia's left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson made his ODI debut during the second game of the team's three-match series against India at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday.

Johnson received his ODI cap from senior fast bowler Mitchell Starc. The 27-year-old has impressed many with his bowling exploits in the Big Bash League and The Hundred.

The left-arm seamer is known to hit the 150 kph mark consistently. He made his List-A debut in 2017 for South Australia in a JLT One-Day Cup match against Victoria. However, a stress fracture in his left foot kept him out of action for three years. The injury was so severe that he wasn't able to run for around 12 months.

Spencer Johnson made his T20I debut this year during Australia's three-match T20I series against South Africa. Johnson has two wickets to his name from as many appearances in the shortest format of the game.

He made headlines with his sensational bowling spell on his The Hundred debut, conceding just one run from his 20-ball spell, while also picking up three wickets.

Johnson, who became Australia's 243rd ODI player, has a chance of making a mark in international cricket in the second ODI against the Men in Blue.

Spencer Johnson played for the Los Angeles Knight Riders in Major League Cricket 2023

Spencer Johnson was roped in by the Los Angeles Knight Riders for the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket (MLC 2023) this year.

The talented speedster finished with two wickets from three outings at an economy rate of 7.90. Following his appearances in several franchise-based leagues, it won't be a surprise if he is acquired by an Indian Premier League (IPL) team at the next auction.

In T20 cricket, Spencer Johnson has picked up 16 wickets from 18 games at an economy rate of 7.69. Johnson has played just six List-A and four First-Class games and has claimed 6 and 20 wickets, respectively.