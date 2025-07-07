“Who would want to be a bowler over there?” - Pat Cummins’ subtle dig after India’s 336-run win in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Australia skipper Pat Cummins took a sly dig at the flat pitches on offer in the ongoing five-match Test series between India and England. The first two matches of the series on English shores have produced only one team score lower than 300 as the batters dominate the proceedings.

Ad

However, on the other side of the world, batters are struggling on some fiery pitches in the Caribbean. The Australian pacers ran the show yet again to bowl the West Indies out for 143 to claim an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match Test series. In stark contrast to the England-India affair, the series between Australia and the West Indies has produced only one team score over 300.

Australia were able to experience the flat English decks from close quarters when they played the 2023 Ashes to kick-start the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Ad

Trending

Cummins admitted that he has not been able to catch up with the action in the series in England, while adding that he would not prefer bowling on such lifeless pitches.

"I wasn't (watching India vs England), probably Marnus (Labuschagne) was, we'll keep an eye on it. Who'd want to be a bowler over there? Well, I wouldn't be surprised (over Edgbaston wicket being the third flattest wicket in English history). Looking at Test cricket his week over here compared to that, looks like two different sports. It looks like it is going to be a good series, 1-1 now," Cummins said after Australia's 133-run win over West Indies in Grenada.

Ad

Ad

The Edgbaston pitch has been in the spotlight during and after the second Test. England captain Ben Stokes termed it a subcontinent pitch after crumbling to a loss on the final day, losing seven wickets to allow India to make a comeback in the series.

"The game loses its essence" - Team India captain Shubman Gill laments lack of bowlers on English pitches in ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Team India captain Shubman Gill called for pitches that offer assistance of some degree to the bowlers. The likes of Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep had to toil hard to make the most of the new ball, and get something out of the surface with the old ball, to claim the majority of the wickets.

Ad

"It gets very difficult for the bowlers. Even more than the wicket [pitch], the ball is going soft and out of shape very quickly. I don't know what it is - weather, wickets [pitches] or whatever - but it gets very difficult for the bowlers to get wickets in these conditions. As a team, when you know it is difficult to get wickets and runs are coming easily, a lot of things are out of your control," Gill said during the post-match presentation (via ESPN Cricinfo).

Ad

"I think there should be a little help at least. If the ball is doing something, you enjoy playing. If you know there is only 20 overs of any help and then you have to spend the rest of the day on the defensive, thinking how to stop runs, then the game loses its essence," he added.

The third Test between India and England will be hosted by Lord's. The crucial contest, with both sides level on 1-1, is scheduled to begin on Thursday, July 10.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news