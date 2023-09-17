Who will win Asia Cup 2023 if India vs Sri Lanka final in Colombo is washed out due to rain?

The Asia Cup 2023 final will be played between India and Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. Many Indian and Pakistani fans were hoping for an India vs Pakistan final for the first time in the tournament, but the wait for the “dream finale” continues.

The Men in Blue confirmed their berth in yet another final by defeating Pakistan and Sri Lanka by 228 runs and 41 runs, respectively, in their first two Super 4 matches. Having qualified for the summit clash, they rested their key players for their last Super 4 clash against Bangladesh. India made as many as five changes and ended up going down to Shakib Al Hasan and co. by six runs.

Sri Lanka began their Super 4 campaign with a 21-run win over Bangladesh but lost a low-scoring game to India by 41 runs. It all came down to a virtual semi-final between the Lankans and Pakistan, with the former prevailing by two wickets in a rain-hit last-ball thriller.

Scenarios if rain affects India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final is hampered by rain

As per weather apps, rain could play spoilsport in the Asia Cup 2023 final as well. There is a prediction of rain and thunderstorms during various parts of the day in Colombo on Sunday.

In case, the Asia Cup 2023 final between India and Sri Lanka cannot be completed on Sunday, the match will go into the reserve day on Monday. If some play is possible on Sunday, the match will resume on the reserve day from the point where it ended the previous day. In case of no play at all on Sunday, a full 50-over match will be held on the reserve day of the Asia Cup final.

Expand Tweet

In the worst-case scenario of no result due to rain even after the utilization of the reserve day, India and Sri Lanka will be declared joint winners of Asia Cup 2023. If that happens, it will not be the first time that the two Asian nations will share a big trophy.

Back in 2002, India and Sri Lanka were declared joint winners of the Champions Trophy after there was no result on the scheduled day of play as well as on the reserve day.